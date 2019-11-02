Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,583. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

