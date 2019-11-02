Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Korea Fund stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Korea Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

