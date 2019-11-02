Koninklijke Ahold’s (ADRNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 330,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,017. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.