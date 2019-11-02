Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.72

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 28147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.52 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

