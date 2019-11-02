Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.70 ($7.79).

Shares of ETR KCO traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching €5.38 ($6.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a one year high of €8.11 ($9.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $536.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.29.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

