Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) were down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 207,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 135,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers.

