Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 238,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

