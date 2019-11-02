Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 659,029 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,556,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

