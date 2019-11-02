KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.34. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

