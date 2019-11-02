KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 657,271 shares of company stock worth $12,049,355. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 9,134,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,076. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.