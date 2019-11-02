Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.27 ($165.43).

SAF traded up €1.25 ($1.45) during trading on Thursday, reaching €143.10 ($166.40). The company had a trading volume of 594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €141.42.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

