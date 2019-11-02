Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €43.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.10 ($54.77).

ETR:EVD traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting €54.20 ($63.02). The company had a trading volume of 99,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.95. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 52 week high of €54.45 ($63.31).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

