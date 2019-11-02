Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KELYA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 86,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,708. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $947.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $48,917.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $863,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.