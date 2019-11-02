Kcash Hits One Day Volume of $1.22 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Kcash has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

