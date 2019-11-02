KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 7,986 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $287,655.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,759,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $37.40.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
