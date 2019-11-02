KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 7,986 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $287,655.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,759,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.