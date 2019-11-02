Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 1,854,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,379. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.