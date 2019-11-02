KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE:KAR opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 179.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 237,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 175.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 145,776 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

