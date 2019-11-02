Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 246,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,877. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

