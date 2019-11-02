Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Jumei International stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Jumei International has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumei International by 366.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jumei International by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 677,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Jumei International during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Jumei International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jumei International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

