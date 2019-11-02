JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,579,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,034. The company has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

