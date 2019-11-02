JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$42.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.83.

TSE T traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,574. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$44.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

