JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €78.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($88.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.28 ($91.02).

Shares of FME stock opened at €65.98 ($76.72) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.83. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

