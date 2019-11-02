JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €6.25 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

FRA DBK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.60 ($7.67). 12,403,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.97 and its 200-day moving average is €6.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

