Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Read More: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.