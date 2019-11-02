Joshua L. Coates Sells 1,242 Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:INST opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.44. Instructure Inc has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Instructure by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Instructure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Instructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Instructure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Instructure by 32.1% in the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INST shares. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

