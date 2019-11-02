Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,569. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.49 and its 200 day moving average is $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

