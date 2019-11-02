Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.