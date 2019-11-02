Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 8,565 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.65% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $611,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.24. 465,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $178.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

