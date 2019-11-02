Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.57 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.17. 431,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

