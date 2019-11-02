Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.41% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the period.

VTEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 595,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,319. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

