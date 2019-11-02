Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 74,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $131.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

