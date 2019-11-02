Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 409,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.