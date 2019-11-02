John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.88 ($7.86).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective (down from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 337.50 ($4.41). The company had a trading volume of 3,740,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 325.70 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 732.80 ($9.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 370.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 434.93. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.71.

In other news, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Insiders bought 20,132 shares of company stock worth $7,630,068 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.