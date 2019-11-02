JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 321,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

