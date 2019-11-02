JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 16,313,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,046,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

