JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.03 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 151,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,361. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.