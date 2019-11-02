JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,078 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,864 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 559,614 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after acquiring an additional 736,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,967,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 304,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 9,094,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,203. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Santander cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

