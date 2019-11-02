Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Menlo Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Menlo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

