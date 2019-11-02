Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.50 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 125,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

