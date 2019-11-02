Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2020 earnings at $9.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.90.

SYK stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.96. Stryker has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,923 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.