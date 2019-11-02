Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,913 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 344,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 146,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $31.87.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

