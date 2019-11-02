Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $57.62. 4,875,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $58.19.
In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.
Seagate Technology Profile
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
