Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $57.62. 4,875,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $58.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

