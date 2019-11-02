Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $145.38. The stock had a trading volume of 272,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,125. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.