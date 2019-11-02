Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 891,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,528. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $155.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.47.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

