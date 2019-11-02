Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,299 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,957.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,864,000 after buying an additional 1,198,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 947,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,696,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 807.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 571,602 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. 656,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,574. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

