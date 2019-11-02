James W. Gray Sells 2,500 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RNST stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

