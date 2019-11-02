James Investment Research Inc. Sells 19,124 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 487.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 33.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,560,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,343,000 after acquiring an additional 895,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Viacom by 808.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 818,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Viacom by 24.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,748,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,322,000 after acquiring an additional 739,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 4,025,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,535. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

