James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $97,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.33. 935,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

