James Investment Research Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,527,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,941,422. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

