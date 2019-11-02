James Investment Research Inc. Buys 610 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,423,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Shares of PJC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 114,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Piper Jaffray Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.